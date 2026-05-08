Abu Dhabi introduces Premium Food Mark to boost food quality

Initiative promotes sustainable, welfare-focused poultry production across supply chain
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, has launched the Premium Food Mark for locally produced chilled chicken products during its participation at Make it in the Emirates 2026.
The initiative aims to improve the quality and safety of poultry products while strengthening the competitiveness of the UAE’s national food industries.
The programme was developed under Abu Dhabi’s Healthy Living Strategy and introduces advanced technical standards that go beyond the minimum UAE requirements for chilled chicken products.
The standards cover the entire production process, including poultry farming, feeding, slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution. The programme also includes requirements related to animal welfare, sustainability and product quality.
Officials said the new mark is expected to improve consumer confidence in local poultry products while encouraging producers to adopt higher production standards.
Engineer Bader Alshemaili, Executive Director of the Conformity and Standards Sector, said the launch of the Premium Food Mark represents an important step in strengthening food security and supporting local industries.
“This programme reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to adopting global best practices in the food sector,” he said.
He added that the initiative will help improve food supply chains, support innovation and increase the economic value of local products.
Dr Ahmed AlKhazraji, Executive Director of the Healthy Living Sector, said the programme also supports healthier food choices by giving consumers clearer information about product quality.
“By recognising higher production standards, the Premium Food Mark supports more informed decision-making while strengthening confidence in products made in the UAE,” he said.
Dr Sayed Essam Al Hashmi, Acting Executive Director of the Development and Innovation Sector at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, said the initiative is part of wider efforts to position Abu Dhabi as a global food security hub.
He explained that the programme introduces strict technical standards covering sustainability, animal welfare and product quality.
“This initiative reflects our commitment to developing a sustainable and innovative food production system,” he said.
He added that the programme encourages producers to adopt modern technologies and improve efficiency across the food value chain.
The Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council said the programme is expected to create new opportunities for UAE food products in regional and international markets.
Officials also noted that the initiative could help strengthen investor confidence in the UAE’s food sector while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading centre for food quality and safety.