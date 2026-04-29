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Matcha’s successor? Ube gains ground across global menus

The vibrant purple yam is fast emerging as the next big cafe trend

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
3 MIN READ
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The crop has transitioned from a local staple to a premium export ingredient
The crop has transitioned from a local staple to a premium export ingredient
iStockphoto

Dubai: For years, matcha has been the defining flavour of modern cafe culture, its earthy taste and signature green hue appearing in everything from lattes to desserts. Now, a new contender has made its way onto menus and it is hard to miss.

Ube, a vividly coloured purple yam traditionally grown in the Philippines, has been gaining global attention. Once confined to Southeast Asian kitchens, it has now been embraced by cafes and dessert brands worldwide, including in the UAE, where consumers are constantly seeking new and visually striking food and drink experiences.

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A familiar staple

Ube has long been present in Filipino desserts. The ingredient is typically boiled or steamed before being used in recipes.

Although it is often mistaken for purple sweet potato and taro, ube is distinct and stands out for its deep purple interior.

One of its most popular recipe is ube halaya, a thick jam made by simmering mashed ube with condensed milk or coconut milk. This has been widely used in cakes, pastries, and ice cream that have now gained traction beyond the Philippines.

Global export

Ube’s rise has come at a time when food trends have been influenced by visual impact. Its vibrant purple colour has been derived from anthocyanins, natural pigments that are also found in blueberries and purple sweet potatoes, known for their antioxidant properties.

On social media, colourful desserts and drinks tend to attract attention quickly. Ube’s bold hue has made it particularly appealing to younger consumers, helping accelerate its spread across global cafe menus.

Apart from its online appeal, ube has also emerged as an important export commodity.

According to the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the country has generated $3.06 million in ube and ube-based product exports in 2025, reflecting growing international demand for authentic Asian flavours, natural food colourants, and diverse dessert applications.

Key markets include the Middle East, US, UK, and Italy. Preliminary data has revealed that processed forms such as ube powder, puree, halaya, and flavour extracts have seen steady growth.

Moreover, the report has found increasing interest from international manufacturers looking to incorporate the ingredient into ice cream, baked goods, confectionery, specialty beverages, and ready-to-eat desserts.

Innovation gains pace worldwide

Product development involving ube has also been advancing. The Mintel’s Global New Products Database has recorded 359 new products featuring ube have been launched globally.

While the Philippines accounts for the largest share, innovation has been expanding in other markets.

In Japan, ube has been used in chilled and shelf-stable desserts. In China, it has appeared in cakes, pastries, and both malt-based and hot beverages. In the US, it has gained popularity in dairy-based products such as ice cream and frozen yogurt, as well as in biscuits and cookies.

Opportunities for local farmers and exporters

In a statement, DTI secretary Cristina Roque has noted that the growing global demand has opened doors for farmers and small businesses to move into higher-value segments.

"Behind every ube product enjoyed overseas are Filipino farmers and micro, small, and medium enterprises whose dedication sustains their families and rural communities. That is why we continue to strengthen support for the sector by improving quality standards and reinforcing supply chains, so Philippine ube can compete confidently and sustainably in international markets."

As cafes continue to experiment with new ingredients, ube has begun to appear in lattes, desserts, and artisanal creations around the world.

If matcha has been defined the green phase of cafe culture, ube may well signal the start of a purple era.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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PhilippinesAsiaFood

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