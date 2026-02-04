Emirati serves heritage-inspired coffee at World Governments Summit

Rashid Al Mazrouei prepares Emirati-inspired coffee lattes by hand for guests
Dubai: An Emirati entrepreneur is serving Emirati-inspired coffee lattes by hand to guests at the World Governments Summit 2026, drawing on local heritage and a journey that began in a quiet corner of his home.
Rashid Mohammed Al Mazrouei, founder of specialty coffee project Villa 18, is welcoming delegates from around the world with drinks he prepares himself, offering them free of charge in a gesture that blends hospitality, entrepreneurship and Emirati identity.
Just two years ago, Al Mazrouei’s story started modestly, driven by curiosity, experimentation and a personal love of coffee rather than any grand business plan, according to a report by Emarat Al Youm Arabic daily.
What began as a small home-based initiative gradually grew through consistency and commitment, earning him a place today at one of the world’s most influential global gatherings of leaders and decision-makers. “My beginning was very simple, just a small corner at home,” Al Mazrouei said. “It was pure passion for coffee and the joy of trying something new. I never imagined the project would reach this level, but in just two years we moved from a home business to the World Governments Summit.”
For Al Mazrouei, coffee is more than a beverage. “I treat coffee like a story,” he said. “Every drink has an idea, and every cup should leave a certain feeling with the guest. Being here today is a responsibility before it is an achievement.”
Mindful of the diverse international audience at the summit, he created drinks that reflect Emirati culture in a contemporary form. Among them is the Aseeda Latte, inspired by the traditional Emirati dish Aseeda but reimagined to suit modern tastes from different cultures.
He also offers a range of specialty coffees, including matcha and hand-brewed filter coffee. “We prepare the filter coffee using a special method, with a paper filter between the coffee and the serving vessel, to create a cleaner and more distinctive flavour,” he explained.
All drinks are prepared and served personally by Al Mazrouei, without charge. “This is the least I can offer the guests of the UAE,” he said. “Serving coffee myself to visitors from around the world is an indescribable source of pride. Every person who stands at the counter has their own story. Coffee becomes a means of connection before it is a drink.”
He credits his family as a cornerstone of his journey, saying their support evolved from moral encouragement to practical backing. “They believed in me from the start,” he said. “That later turned into financial support too, whether by helping with the coffee machine or equipment. It gave me confidence and motivation to keep going.”
Al Mazrouei said his personal presence at the summit carries special meaning. “I represent my project and my country,” he said, offering a message to young Emiratis considering entrepreneurship. “Do not underestimate your ideas, no matter how small they seem. This experience proves that a project that starts at home can reach the global stage.”
Looking ahead, he said his ambition is rooted in steady growth rather than quick success. “My goal is to be better than I was yesterday and not to stop at one milestone,” he said. “The next step is to open my own coffee roastery and continue the journey, one step at a time.”
