Emirati serves heritage-inspired coffee at World Governments Summit

What began as a small home-based initiative gradually grew through consistency and commitment, earning him a place today at one of the world’s most influential global gatherings of leaders and decision-makers. “My beginning was very simple, just a small corner at home,” Al Mazrouei said. “It was pure passion for coffee and the joy of trying something new. I never imagined the project would reach this level, but in just two years we moved from a home business to the World Governments Summit.”

Looking ahead, he said his ambition is rooted in steady growth rather than quick success. “My goal is to be better than I was yesterday and not to stop at one milestone,” he said. “The next step is to open my own coffee roastery and continue the journey, one step at a time.”

He credits his family as a cornerstone of his journey, saying their support evolved from moral encouragement to practical backing. “They believed in me from the start,” he said. “That later turned into financial support too, whether by helping with the coffee machine or equipment. It gave me confidence and motivation to keep going.”

All drinks are prepared and served personally by Al Mazrouei, without charge. “This is the least I can offer the guests of the UAE,” he said. “Serving coffee myself to visitors from around the world is an indescribable source of pride. Every person who stands at the counter has their own story. Coffee becomes a means of connection before it is a drink.”

With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.