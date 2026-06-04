GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Oman

Oman recalls Godiva chocolate bar over undeclared egg allergen

Undeclared ingredient could pose health risks to individuals with egg allergies

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Kunafa chocolate bar
Kunafa chocolate bar
Shutterstock

Oman's Food Safety and Quality Centre has issued a warning and ordered the recall of a Godiva chocolate product after discovering that it contained an undeclared egg allergen that could pose health risks to consumers with egg allergies.

The authority said it had received notification from Pladis Arabia Food Manufacturing Company that the 35-gram GODIVA Kunafah & Pistachio Milk Chocolate Bar contains eggs, despite the allergen not being listed on the product's nutritional label.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The company has initiated a voluntary recall of the affected product from the market, the authority said.

Food safety officials warned that the undeclared ingredient could trigger allergic reactions in individuals with egg allergies, particularly children, and advised affected consumers not to consume the product.

The recalled product was manufactured in Saudi Arabia and carries barcode number 6281100355441. The affected batches bear expiry dates of January 27, 2030, January 27, 2031, February 27, 2038, February 27, 2039, February 27, 2040, March 27, 2040, March 27, 2041, April 27, 2036 and April 27, 2037.

The Food Safety and Quality Centre said measures were underway to ensure the product is removed from markets across Oman and prevented from entering the country through ports and border crossings.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Oman

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay congratulated V Mohana on historic elevation as Supreme Court judge.

Mohana: Lawyer, trailblazer and new Supreme Court judge

3m read
Food delivery motorcycles are now banned from using main roads in Oman, in a move aimed at improving road safety and reducing traffic accidents.

Oman bans delivery bikes on main roads for safety

1m read
Zeekr dual flagships turn heads at Auto China 2026

Zeekr dual flagships turn heads at Auto China 2026

3m read
The crop has transitioned from a local staple to a premium export ingredient

Matcha’s successor? Ube makes way across global menus

3m read