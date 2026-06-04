Oman recalls Godiva chocolate bar over undeclared egg allergen

Undeclared ingredient could pose health risks to individuals with egg allergies
Oman's Food Safety and Quality Centre has issued a warning and ordered the recall of a Godiva chocolate product after discovering that it contained an undeclared egg allergen that could pose health risks to consumers with egg allergies.
The authority said it had received notification from Pladis Arabia Food Manufacturing Company that the 35-gram GODIVA Kunafah & Pistachio Milk Chocolate Bar contains eggs, despite the allergen not being listed on the product's nutritional label.
The company has initiated a voluntary recall of the affected product from the market, the authority said.
Food safety officials warned that the undeclared ingredient could trigger allergic reactions in individuals with egg allergies, particularly children, and advised affected consumers not to consume the product.
The recalled product was manufactured in Saudi Arabia and carries barcode number 6281100355441. The affected batches bear expiry dates of January 27, 2030, January 27, 2031, February 27, 2038, February 27, 2039, February 27, 2040, March 27, 2040, March 27, 2041, April 27, 2036 and April 27, 2037.
The Food Safety and Quality Centre said measures were underway to ensure the product is removed from markets across Oman and prevented from entering the country through ports and border crossings.