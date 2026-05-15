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UAE warns over unregistered infant Danalac formula, advises immediate disposal

Public urged to discard unregistered Danalac formula obtained via unofficial channels

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirms Danalac baby formula not registered or officially imported into UAE markets
Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirms Danalac baby formula not registered or officially imported into UAE markets

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in coordination with the Emirates Drug Establishment and other regulatory bodies, has confirmed that the infant formula brand Danalac is not registered in the UAE and has not been imported through official distribution channels.

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No evidence of widespread market circulation

Authorities stated that there is currently no indication that the product is widely available in local markets. The clarification comes as part of routine monitoring to ensure food safety and regulatory compliance across the country.

Public advised to dispose of product

The Ministry urged consumers who may have obtained the product through unofficial means—such as personal imports or purchases from abroad—to dispose of it immediately as a precautionary measure.

Officials reiterated that the advisory is aimed at safeguarding children’s health and ensuring public safety, stressing the importance of using only approved and regulated products in the UAE market.

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