Public urged to discard unregistered Danalac formula obtained via unofficial channels
The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, in coordination with the Emirates Drug Establishment and other regulatory bodies, has confirmed that the infant formula brand Danalac is not registered in the UAE and has not been imported through official distribution channels.
Authorities stated that there is currently no indication that the product is widely available in local markets. The clarification comes as part of routine monitoring to ensure food safety and regulatory compliance across the country.
The Ministry urged consumers who may have obtained the product through unofficial means—such as personal imports or purchases from abroad—to dispose of it immediately as a precautionary measure.
Officials reiterated that the advisory is aimed at safeguarding children’s health and ensuring public safety, stressing the importance of using only approved and regulated products in the UAE market.