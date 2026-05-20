This is where it gets more complicated. The therapy is not a general memory treatment and it is not for everyone with an Alzheimer's diagnosis. Patients need to be in the earliest symptomatic stages and must have confirmed amyloid pathology, which typically requires either an amyloid PET scan or cerebrospinal fluid analysis. In India, amyloid PET imaging is currently not widely available, which is one of the practical challenges surrounding the drug's rollout.