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 UAE recalls Flying Tiger cups over lead safety risk

Flying Tiger cups flagged for high lead, cadmium levels

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The Ministry said the 220ml cups sold during 2024 and 2025 were found to contain elevated levels of lead and cadmium in the external print, which may pose a risk to consumer health.
The Ministry said the 220ml cups sold during 2024 and 2025 were found to contain elevated levels of lead and cadmium in the external print, which may pose a risk to consumer health.
Social media

Dubai: The Ministry of Economy and Tourism has urged consumers to immediately stop using certain glass drinking cups sold by the Flying Tiger brand, citing potential health risks.

In a social media statement, the Ministry said the 220ml cups sold during 2024 and 2025 were found to contain elevated levels of lead and cadmium in the external print, which may pose a risk to consumer health.

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The ministry called on consumers to dispose of the product without delay, stressing the importance of avoiding any continued use.

It added that it will continue to monitor products in the market and take necessary measures to ensure compliance with safety standards and maintain the highest levels of quality and consumer protection.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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