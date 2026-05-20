Metal tea sets recalled in Saudi after detachable parts pose choking hazard
Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce has recalled 537 children’s metal tea sets sold by Flying Tiger Copenhagen after authorities identified a potential choking hazard linked to detachable small parts.
The ministry said the recall covers model number 3058431 manufactured between 2024 and 2025. According to the recall notice, small components from the teapot lid and storage box could detach during use, posing a choking risk to children.
Authorities urged consumers to stop using the product immediately to protect children’s safety. The ministry said customers should return the recalled products to points of sale and would receive a full refund.
Saudi authorities have stepped up product safety monitoring and recall campaigns in recent years as part of broader consumer protection efforts.