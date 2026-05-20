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Saudi Arabia recalls children's Flying Tiger tea sets over choking risk

Metal tea sets recalled in Saudi after detachable parts pose choking hazard

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The recall covers model number 3058431 manufactured between 2024 and 2025. According to the recall notice, small components from the teapot lid and storage box could detach during use, posing a choking risk to children.
The recall covers model number 3058431 manufactured between 2024 and 2025. According to the recall notice, small components from the teapot lid and storage box could detach during use, posing a choking risk to children.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Commerce has recalled 537 children’s metal tea sets sold by Flying Tiger Copenhagen after authorities identified a potential choking hazard linked to detachable small parts.

The ministry said the recall covers model number 3058431 manufactured between 2024 and 2025. According to the recall notice, small components from the teapot lid and storage box could detach during use, posing a choking risk to children.

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Authorities urged consumers to stop using the product immediately to protect children’s safety. The ministry said customers should return the recalled products to points of sale and would receive a full refund.

Saudi authorities have stepped up product safety monitoring and recall campaigns in recent years as part of broader consumer protection efforts.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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