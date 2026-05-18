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Saudi Arabia bans entry and use of gas cylinders, stoves at holy sites during Hajj

The ban aims to reduce fire risks during 2026 Hajj season

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Saudi Arabia bans the entry and use of liquefied gas cylinders and stoves at pilgrim hospitality centres and government facilities within the holy sites during the Hajj season.
Saudi Arabia bans the entry and use of liquefied gas cylinders and stoves at pilgrim hospitality centres and government facilities within the holy sites during the Hajj season.
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Saudi authorities have confirmed a ban on the entry and use of liquefied gas cylinders of all sizes at pilgrim hospitality centres and government facilities within the holy sites during the Hajj season.

The restriction came into force on Monday, the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, corresponding to May 18, as part of wider preventive measures aimed at reducing fire risks during the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage.

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Civil Defence authorities said any gas cylinders or cooking stoves found in use at the holy sites would be confiscated, with legal measures taken against violators in coordination with relevant security authorities.

The Civil Defence said inspection and preventive supervision teams would intensify monitoring campaigns across the holy sites of Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat to ensure compliance with the regulations.

The inspections will cover all facilities and locations within the holy sites area as authorities seek to maintain the safety and security of pilgrims during the annual pilgrimage season.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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