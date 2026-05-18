The ban aims to reduce fire risks during 2026 Hajj season
Saudi authorities have confirmed a ban on the entry and use of liquefied gas cylinders of all sizes at pilgrim hospitality centres and government facilities within the holy sites during the Hajj season.
The restriction came into force on Monday, the first day of Dhu Al Hijjah, corresponding to May 18, as part of wider preventive measures aimed at reducing fire risks during the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage.
Civil Defence authorities said any gas cylinders or cooking stoves found in use at the holy sites would be confiscated, with legal measures taken against violators in coordination with relevant security authorities.
The Civil Defence said inspection and preventive supervision teams would intensify monitoring campaigns across the holy sites of Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat to ensure compliance with the regulations.
The inspections will cover all facilities and locations within the holy sites area as authorities seek to maintain the safety and security of pilgrims during the annual pilgrimage season.