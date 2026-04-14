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Saudi Arabia bans guests from bringing gas stoves into hotels over safety concerns

Gas stoves, cylinders banned in Medina hotels

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Portable gas stoves, cylinders banned in Madinah hotels
Portable gas stoves, cylinders banned in Madinah hotels
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism has banned guests in Madinah from bringing portable gas stoves and cylinders into hospitality facilities, including hotels and furnished apartments, citing safety concerns.

In a circular issued to operators, the ministry said the measure is in line with Article 22, Paragraph 4 of the Tourist Hospitality Facility Regulations, introduced under a ministerial order.

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The directive requires all licensed establishments to prevent guests from bringing such equipment onto their premises, as part of broader efforts to enhance safety and security standards.

The ministry stressed the importance of strict compliance with the regulations and adherence to instructions issued by relevant authorities, warning that violations could pose serious risks.

The move forms part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of guests and staff in tourist accommodation across the city, particularly during periods of high visitor numbers.

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Saudi Arabia

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