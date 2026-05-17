More than 13,000 cleaners and 3,000 vehicles mobilised for Hajj
Dubai: Saudi authorities have announced the completion of extensive preparations for this year’s Hajj season, deploying tens of thousands of workers, smart technologies and operational systems aimed at improving safety, cleanliness and services for pilgrims across the holy sites.
The preparations are part of an integrated operational plan overseen by multiple Saudi entities to enhance the experience of pilgrims arriving from around the world during the annual pilgrimage season.
According to official figures, more than 22,000 personnel have been deployed to serve pilgrims around the clock, while over 13,000 cleaning workers have been assigned to maintain hygiene standards across the holy sites and surrounding areas.
Authorities also announced the deployment of more than 88,000 waste units and 1,235 waste compactors as part of a broader waste-management system designed to maintain environmental cleanliness and reduce congestion in high-density areas.
The operational plan includes more than 3,000 vehicles and pieces of equipment to strengthen emergency response capabilities and improve service efficiency, alongside 66 municipal service centres distributed across key locations.
Saudi authorities said five permanent and mobile laboratories have also been activated to support food safety inspections and field monitoring operations, while more than 1.3 million samples are expected to be examined daily as part of preventive health and safety measures.
The preparations also feature several digital and smart initiatives under broader innovation and digital transformation programmes, including mobile laboratories, automated street cleaning systems, smart traps, compacting waste containers and cold asphalt technologies.
Meanwhile, the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque announced that it has completed operational readiness plans for the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque ahead of the Hajj season.
The authority said interactive guidance systems and digital maps have been activated, while field guidance teams have been equipped with instant translation devices to assist pilgrims from different nationalities.
Authorities added that service systems have also been expanded to include Zamzam water distribution, carpeting, transport carts and facility maintenance, alongside continuous mechanisms to measure pilgrim satisfaction and improve operational performance.
According to the authority, the entire system is being managed through an integrated operational model focused on efficiency and preventive maintenance, supported by an engineering command and control centre tasked with monitoring performance and responding immediately to field situations during the Hajj season.