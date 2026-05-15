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Saudi Arabia deploys 33,000 buses and 5,000 taxis for Hajj

Integrated measures introduced to improve Hajj transport readiness and efficiency

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The preparations are part of wider regulatory and operational efforts to support the movement of pilgrims throughout all stages of their journey during Hajj
The preparations are part of wider regulatory and operational efforts to support the movement of pilgrims throughout all stages of their journey during Hajj
SPA

Dubai: More than 33,000 buses and 5,000 taxis have been prepared to serve pilgrims during the 2026 Hajj season, Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority announced, as part of operational plans aimed at ensuring smooth mobility and improving transport efficiency across the holy sites.

The authority said the preparations are part of wider regulatory and operational efforts to support the movement of pilgrims throughout all stages of their journey during Hajj.

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According to the Transport General Authority, integrated operational and organisational measures have been implemented to enhance transport readiness and improve service efficiency, while ensuring compliance with approved pricing structures and regulatory standards.

The authority added that the transport system is designed to provide safe and organised travel for pilgrims, facilitate movement between the holy sites and key locations in Mecca, and maintain service quality and passenger safety throughout the pilgrimage season.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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