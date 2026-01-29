Dubai: The UAE this week added a specific batch of Aptamil in the expanding list of infant formula products being recalled due to toxin scare.

Here is everything that parents need to know about the major infant formula safety alert in the country involving a second global food giant this month.

Which product is affected?

Only one specific batch of "Aptamil Advance 1 POF" infant formula has been recalled. This is the powdered formula version intended for babies from birth up to six months of age, manufactured by Nutricia Middle East, which is part of French company Danone.

Why was it recalled?

Local regulatory authorities identified concerns that the recalled batch may contain substances harmful to infants.

The UAE authorities said the recall follows the detection of traces of Bacillus cereus in one of the production inputs.

This bacterium may produce cereulide, a toxin that can, in some cases, cause health disorders, including food poisoning and gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

The move followed an earlier announcement by Danone, which recalled selected batches of infant and follow-on formula distributed in the UK and European Union after identifying a potential risk of cereulide contamination, according to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).

How do I know if I have the affected batch?

Check the expiry date printed on the bottom of your Aptamil package. If it reads 08.11.2026, do not use the product. This is the only batch affected by the recall in the UAE.

What should I do if I have this product?

Do not use the product. Dispose of it safely and immediately. Parents are advised not to feed the formula to their babies under any circumstances.

Where can I report the affected batch?

You can contact the Emirates Drug Establishment at pv@ede.gov.ae or call the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment Contact Centre on 8003050.

Can I get a refund or replacement?

While the announcement does not specify refund details, parents can contact the retailer where they purchased the product or reach out to Nutricia Middle East (Danone) directly for guidance on returns and refunds.

Are shops still selling this batch?

Major retail outlets across the UAE have been cleared of the affected batch, the authorities confirmed.

In coordination with Nutricia Middle East in the UAE, all relevant batches currently held in distributors’ warehouses have been placed on hold.

Procedures to withdraw any remaining quantities from the market are ongoing, in line with approved regulatory frameworks and in coordination with the competent authorities in the UAE, to ensure the removal of the affected batches from all points of sale, including online stores.

Is this connected to Nestlé recall?

These recalls involve different manufacturers. Earlier this month, the UAE recalled multiple Nestlé infant formula products after traces of Bacillus cereus bacterium were detected.

Which Nestlé products are recalled?

The Nestlé recall affected specific batches of NAN Comfort 1, NAN OPTIPRO 1, NAN SUPREME PRO 1, 2, 3, S-26 Ultima 1, 2, 3, Alfamino, and S26 AR products.

What is UAE doing to prevent this?