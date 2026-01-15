Emirates Drug Establishment recalls specific batches of one more product over toxin scare
Dubai: The UAE has expanded the recall of Nestlé infant formula products over toxin scare with one more product added to the list.
The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) on Thursday night announced that an additional product, S26 AR, has been included in the scope of the voluntary and precautionary recall of Nestlé infant formula, which is intended for use exclusively under medical supervision.
The establishment confirmed that the affected batches are 5185080661, 5271080661, and 5125080661 and released an image of the product.
"To protect public health and consumer safety, the recall was initiated after traces of the bacterium Bacillus cereus were detected in a production input," EDE stated.
This bacterium has the potential to produce cereulide toxin, which may cause foodborne illness and gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
In coordination with Nestlé, the Establishment said it has secured all affected batches present in distributor warehouses. “Efforts are underway to withdraw any remaining products from the market, in line with national regulatory protocols and in partnership with relevant authorities to ensure the comprehensive removal of the impacted batches from all retail channels, including e-commerce platforms,” EDE said.
The UAE had first announced announced the recall of some of the infant formula products manufactured by Nestlé on January 7. The initial recall by the EDE included specific batches of NAN Comfort 1, NAN OPTIPRO 1, NAN SUPREME PRO 1, 2, 3, S-26 Ultima 1, 2, 3, and Alfamino.
The EDE also urged parents and caregivers to report any related cases to it via pv@ede.gov.ae.
On January 8, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) announced that it collected samples of various Nestlé-branded milk products currently available in UAE markets for analysis to ensure they are free from any harmful ingredients.
After the additional recall, Establishment said that Nestlé MENA has published a detailed statement regarding the precautionary recall as promised. “Additionally, Nestlé has implemented user-friendly digital tools to help consumers in the UAE easily verify product batches and initiate refund or replacement requests,” it pointed out.
This includes an online system to verify affected batch numbers on the web page: https://www.nestlefamilynes-mena.com/en/recall
The Emirates Drug Establishment urged all consumers to utilise these channels and adhere to the provided guidelines to ensure the highest standards of safety and public health protection.
EDE said the measures are part of its strategy to strengthen the country’s pharmaceutical security framework and ensure the sustainable supply of medical products in line with the highest quality and safety standards.
“This proactive, integrated strategy, which relies on continuous risk analysis and supply chain monitoring both domestically and internationally, demonstrates the Establishment’s readiness and capacity to respond swiftly to safeguard public health,” it said.
The establishment also reaffirmed its commitment to transparent communication and responsible decision-making, as well as close coordination with relevant partners, to safeguard continuity of care and uphold patient safety and drug quality across all regulatory policies and frameworks.
