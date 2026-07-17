Nearly 1,900 new food establishments opened as inspections exceeded 31,500
Dubai: Dubai's food sector continued its rapid expansion in the first half of the year, with 1,898 new food establishments opening across the emirate, equivalent to around 316 new businesses a month or 10.5 every day, according to Dubai Municipality.
The latest figures bring the total number of food establishments in Dubai to 29,303, reflecting sustained growth in one of the emirate's fastest-expanding sectors, Al Bayan newspaper reported.
Alongside the increase in businesses, Dubai Municipality carried out 31,563 inspections during the six-month period to ensure food outlets complied with health regulations and approved safety standards.
The municipality said the inspections form part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, maintain high food quality standards and support a sustainable food ecosystem for residents and visitors.
Dubai also recorded strong growth in food imports, with 144,063 food consignments entering the emirate through its sea, air and land ports during the first half of the year. These shipments comprised 193,955 food containers and around 840,400 imported food products, highlighting Dubai's position as a regional food trade hub.
The municipality said imported food consignments are monitored under a comprehensive risk-based inspection system that begins before shipments arrive in Dubai and continues after they are released into the local market.
Before arrival, food products are assessed and approved in their country of origin to ensure they comply with UAE food standards, while importers must submit advance electronic notifications supported by documents including health certificates, halal certificates for meat products, certificates of origin and shipment details.
Once shipments reach Dubai's entry points, inspectors verify documentation, examine the physical condition of consignments, check transport temperatures, storage conditions, product labelling and expiry dates, and collect samples for laboratory testing based on the product's risk profile and country of origin.
Oversight continues after clearance through routine market inspections and random product sampling to ensure imported food remains compliant and safe for consumers.
Dubai Municipality added that its smart inspection system enables inspectors to conduct and document inspections using desktop computers, smartphones and tablets, allowing reports to be submitted directly from inspection sites.
The platform also supports geographically driven daily inspection schedules and flexible digital checklists covering a wide range of food-related activities, helping improve operational efficiency and optimise the deployment of inspection resources.