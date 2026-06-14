You can talk to Saeed in Arabic, English, Urdu and Chinese
Dubai: Dubai residents and visitors can now talk to Saeed, a newly launched AI-powered virtual spokesperson of Dubai Municipality.
Saeed will serve as an official digital face for the Municipality, communicating its achievements, news, services, and projects to the public in an interactive, direct, and reliable manner, the civic body announced Sunday
Saeed will also enhance communication and customer service operations, while improving the efficiency and consistency of internal and external messaging across digital channels.
The initiative reflects Dubai Municipality’s identity and supports the delivery of unified official messages in a clear, engaging, and accessible format, the civic body said.
He speaks Arabic, English, Urdu and Chinese. He is available across social media, the official website, awareness videos and, soon, Dubai Municipality's 'Hayakom' customer service centres. And unlike most government communication channels, he never closes.
Saeed has been designed with Emirati facial features and official national attire, grounding him visually in local culture while projecting the formal yet approachable character suited to government communication. His name carries connotations of happiness and optimism in Arabic. It was chosen deliberately, aligning with Dubai's broader ambition to make government services feel more human and community-centred.
He speaks in a clear Arabic voice and can shift his tone depending on the nature of the message, whether that is a public awareness campaign, a service announcement or a seasonal event.
Saeed is powered by generative AI and draws exclusively from official Dubai Municipality data, ensuring the information he delivers is accurate and regularly updated.
Unlike a static chatbot, he is designed to simulate natural human interaction. Saeed adapts his delivery, simplifying complex information and maintaining a consistent official tone across different platforms and contexts.
He can be deployed across press conferences, awareness videos, the official website, social media platforms and community events. In the coming period, Dubai Municipality plans to integrate him into its 'Hayakom' customer service centres, where he will respond to public enquiries about Municipality services in real time, functioning as a round-the-clock digital front desk.
Internally, Saeed will also communicate with employees — sharing motivational content, success stories, internal updates, opinion polls and simplified procedural guidance. He will act as a virtual responder for staff enquiries, giving employees faster access to the latest institutional news and processes.
Saeed's will promote Dubai's destinations and public facilities, guide audiences through new amenities and recreational spaces, and support digital tours that showcase the city's urban development. He will handle frequently asked questions, announce new initiatives and projects, and provide coverage of major events and seasonal campaigns.
Seyed Ismail Al Hashimi, Acting CEO of the Corporate Support Services Sector at Dubai Municipality, said: "The Saeed project represents an advanced step in Dubai Municipality's efforts to develop a smart and innovative government communication system. By utilising artificial intelligence technologies, we are enhancing the efficiency of communication with the community and providing information and services in more flexible and interactive ways."
He added that Saeed is not simply a virtual face for the organisation. "He represents an integrated communication platform that strengthens the consistency of official media messages and raises the efficiency of public engagement. This supports Dubai's position as a pioneering city in developing new models of digital government communication and harnessing technology to serve society."
Seyed Ismail Al Hashimi noted that Dubai Municipality will work during the coming period to integrate Saeed into the 'Hayakom' customer service centres, enabling him to respond to customer enquiries across Dubai Municipality services.