Explained: Why Dubai targets future with Agentic AI shift

New two-year initiative aims to transform businesses with self-executing AI
Dubai: Dubai is taking a major step toward the future of artificial intelligence with a new initiative that could change how businesses operate and how people experience everyday services.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Duba has launched a two-year programme to transition Dubai’s private sector toward Agentic AI, a new generation of artificial intelligence that can act independently to complete tasks, not just respond to commands.
Unlike traditional AI, which waits for instructions and provides answers, Agentic AI is designed to understand a goal, plan the steps needed, and execute them across systems with minimal human input. In simple terms, it turns AI from a passive assistant into an active doer.
Dubai’s advantage lies in its strong digital infrastructure, business-friendly policies and close collaboration between government and private sector. Over the past decade, the emirate has built connected platforms that already allow residents to access hundreds of services online.
With Agentic AI, Dubai is moving beyond convenience to true automation, where systems can think, plan and act on behalf of users.
For residents, this could mean fewer forms, less waiting and more seamless services. For businesses, it means faster operations, lower costs and new opportunities for growth.
Agentic AI is not just about smarter technology, it is about making life and business simpler, and Dubai is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation.
Think of a common task like renewing a visa or updating residency details. Today, this involves multiple steps – logging into portals, uploading documents, filling forms and tracking progress. With Agentic AI, a user could simply request the outcome, and the system would handle everything in the background, from checking eligibility to submitting applications and processing payments.
This shift is at the heart of Dubai’s new initiative, which aims to make such seamless experiences a reality across industries.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we have launched a new initiative to accelerate the adoption of Agentic AI (self-executing and self-leading artificial intelligence) in Dubai’s private sector.
“Our goal is for Dubai to become the world’s leading city in adopting these technologies economically and commercially, giving us a new competitive edge for the future.”
The programme will introduce specialised training for business councils under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, alongside incubators and funding to support start-ups and companies working in Agentic AI.
“We have also directed the Chamber to establish incubators for Agentic AI companies to support this transformation, create new economic opportunities for young people in this field, and set up dedicated funds to back this new shift,” he added.
Sheikh Hamdan further said: “Our objective is to empower our companies to adopt these technologies that will boost productivity, expand business volumes, and reshape the city, making its economy the best in the world in adopting Agentic AI technologies.”
Dubai’s push toward Agentic AI is not happening in isolation. The emirate has spent years building one of the world’s most advanced digital ecosystems, where government services are already interconnected. Initiatives under the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), along with platforms like DubaiNow and the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, have laid the groundwork for this next leap.
The difference now is a shift from simply digitising services to automating entire processes, allowing AI to handle complex workflows end-to-end.
Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, said the initiative marks “a pivotal milestone” that will open new horizons for sustainable economic growth and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for business and innovation.
He noted that Dubai Chambers will roll out training programmes and establish incubators and funding mechanisms to help entrepreneurs turn AI-driven ideas into real businesses.
Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Abdulla Al Ghurair Group and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mashreq Bank, described the move as the start of “a new era” for the private sector.
“This initiative provides a significant opportunity for the private sector to invest in young talent and develop future-ready business models that significantly drive productivity, bolstering Dubai’s global leadership in the economy of the future,” he said.
Dr Amina Al Rostamani, Member of the Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers and AW Rostamani Group, said the initiative will transform businesses into “a leading model for decision-making AI” within just two years.
Ahmad bin Byat, Vice Chairman of Dubai Chambers and Vice Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, highlighted how Agentic AI will enable businesses to adopt autonomous systems that “significantly enhance productivity and operational efficiency.”
Similarly, Omar Abdulla Al Futtaim, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Al-Futtaim Group, called the initiative “a strategic step” in reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global economic hub.
“AI and advanced technologies give us a unique opportunity to rethink how we operate, redesign our processes and reinvent our business models,” he said.
“Realising this potential will require continued investment in our people, equipping them with the skills and mindset to lead this transformation.”