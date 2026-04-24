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Agentic AI is coming to UAE government services: What will change for residents

AI-led services to cut steps, speed up processes for residents across the UAE

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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Agentic AI is coming to UAE government services: What will change for residents

Dubai: The UAE plans to shift 50% of government services to AI within two years, a move that signals a deeper change in how residents interact with everyday processes such as visas, licensing, and document renewals.

At first glance, this may sound like another phase of digital government, but the underlying shift is far bigger, moving from systems that respond to requests to systems that can act independently and complete tasks from start to finish. This is where agentic AI becomes relevant.

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What really is agentic AI?

Most AI systems in use today are reactive, meaning they wait for a prompt, process the input, and return an answer without taking further action.

Agentic AI, by contrast, is designed to understand a goal, plan the steps required to achieve it, and execute those steps across different systems without continuous user input.

The difference is practical rather than theoretical, as it changes AI from a tool that supports decisions into one that carries them out.

Simple way to understand it

Consider a common task such as renewing an Emirates ID, extending a visa, or updating residency details after changing jobs.

Today, you typically log into a platform, locate the relevant service, upload documents, fill out forms, verify information, and track the request through multiple stages, sometimes across different portals.

With agentic AI, that process becomes compressed into a single interaction, where you state the outcome you want and the system handles the rest in the background.

For example, a resident could request a visa renewal, and the system would check eligibility, retrieve existing records, flag missing documents, submit the application, process payments, and send updates without requiring repeated input.

The steps remain, but they are no longer visible to the user.

Why this UAE move matters

The UAE has spent more than a decade building digital infrastructure that connects government entities, making it one of the most advanced public service ecosystems globally.

Platforms developed under entities such as UAE Government and Digital Dubai already allow residents to access hundreds of services online, from paying fines to registering businesses.

The latest plan shifts the focus from digitising services to redesigning them, allowing AI systems to manage entire workflows rather than just assisting at specific stages.

For residents, this changes the experience from navigating systems to simply requesting outcomes, with the complexity handled behind the scenes.

Digital to agentic government

The progression reflects a broader pattern seen across advanced economies, but the UAE is moving faster than most.

The first phase involved putting services online, which reduced paperwork and eliminated many in-person visits.

The second phase introduced mobile apps, automation, and AI tools, improving speed and accessibility while still requiring users to manage processes themselves.

The next phase moves beyond interfaces, with systems designed to complete tasks independently, meaning the user defines the objective and the system handles execution.

This is what defines an agentic government.

What changes for you?

  • Fewer steps: Tasks like renewing a driving licence or paying traffic fines could be completed through a single request instead of navigating multiple screens and approvals

  • Faster outcomes: Processes such as visa renewals or business registrations could move from days to minutes as checks and approvals are handled instantly

  • Less friction: You no longer need to understand which entity handles which service, as the system routes everything automatically

Why now?

  • AI systems have advanced to the point where they can manage multi-step workflows, including verification, decision-making, and execution

  • The UAE already has centralised data systems and digital platforms that allow different government entities to share information efficiently

  • National programmes are accelerating AI adoption, including workforce training and integration across departments

What could come next?

  • A business owner applying for a licence could receive approval within minutes, with documents verified and fees processed automatically

  • A resident changing jobs could have visa updates, Emirates ID changes, and related services handled without separate applications

  • Compliance requirements for companies, such as renewals or reporting, could be managed automatically based on existing data

Bigger picture

This shift changes how government is delivered at a structural level, moving from service-based interactions to outcome-based systems that operate largely in the background.

Instead of navigating multiple platforms, residents interact with a single layer that understands intent and executes tasks across different entities.

In practical terms, this means fewer visible steps, shorter timelines, and less need to engage directly with administrative processes.

Key question

As systems take on more responsibility, questions around control, oversight, and accountability become more important.

If an AI system can act on your behalf, where should human intervention remain, and how should decisions be reviewed when something goes wrong?

The UAE has set a clear direction by committing to large-scale adoption, and the next phase will depend on how these systems are implemented in real-world scenarios.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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