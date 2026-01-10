Agentic commerce: The quiet revolution in how we buy

The scale of the prize explains why agentic commerce has vaulted to the top of board agendas. McKinsey estimates that agentic commerce could generate up to 1 trillion dollars in orchestrated US retail revenue by 2030, and between 3 and 5 trillion dollars globally. BCG’s work on payments suggests that AI agents could shape more than half of online purchases in advanced markets over the next decade, as they increasingly initiate or complete transactions rather than merely recommending options. For card schemes and banks, that implies a future where transaction volumes shift from sporadic human checkouts to always‑on machine‑to‑machine flows riding their rails.