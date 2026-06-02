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Credit scores UAE: Four ways it affects your life outside the bank

How your AECB score shapes renting, jobs, phone plans and insurance in the UAE

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
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Credit scores UAE: Four ways it affects your life outside the bank
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Dubai: Most people know a credit score matters when applying for a loan or credit card. But the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB) draws data from utilities, telecom providers, and courts, not just banks. That makes your score a living record of your financial habits, and one that landlords, employers, and insurers are increasingly consulting.

Think of it as your financial reputation resume: a single number that follows you well beyond the bank counter and into the everyday fabric of life in the UAE.

1. Renting a home

Landlords and major property management companies may request an AECB credit report before approving a lease.

  • The impact: A high score reassures a landlord that you will pay your rent on time and that your rental cheques are unlikely to bounce.

  • The consequence: A poor score can lead to a landlord rejecting your tenancy application entirely or demanding that you pay the annual rent in fewer cheques (or even a single cheque) alongside a higher security deposit.

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2. Signing up for postpaid mobile plans

When you apply for a postpaid mobile package with providers like e& or du, They might review your AECB record (particularly if you have previously held a postpaid plan) before approving and activating your contract.

  • The impact: A clean credit history lets you bypass security friction, no extra deposits, no additional hoops to activate your plan.

  • The consequence: Providers may reject your application for premium postpaid contracts outright, or require a substantial upfront security deposit before activating your services.

3. Employment and job applications

For roles involving financial responsibility, accounting, corporate finance, banking, or senior executive management, employers in the UAE routinely perform background financial checks.

The impact: Signals to a prospective employer that you are responsible, organised, and fit to manage corporate funds or handle sensitive financial data.

4. Insurance premiums

Some insurance companies in the UAE have integrated credit data into their risk assessment algorithms, particularly for auto and home insurance.

  • The impact: A higher score indicates a lower-risk lifestyle, which can sometimes translate into better coverage terms or lower annual premium rates.

  • The consequence - May result in higher premiums as insurers price in perceived financial risk based on your credit behaviour.

Related Topics:
UAE banksUAE credit score

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