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UAE credit reports now track fines, wages and pensions — what it means

New UAE credit data tracks wages, fines and pensions for companies

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
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UAE credit reports now track fines, wages and pensions — what it means
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The change brings in new data from government entities, meaning businesses will now be assessed not just on bank loans — but also on how they handle wages, fines and other obligations.

What’s new

The Bureau has added data from:

  • Ministry of Foreign Affairs

  • Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation

  • Abu Dhabi Pension Fund

This data focuses on non-banking payments — money companies owe outside the financial system.

What will affect your company’s credit

Your company’s credit report may now include:

  • Delays in attesting invoices and related penalties

  • Late payment of government fines

  • Failure to meet Emiratisation targets

  • Delays or non-payment of salaries under the WPS system

  • Missed pension contributions

  • Outstanding pension dues and how long they are overdue

  • Classification flags, including non-compliant or fake entities

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Why this matters

Before this update, credit reports focused mainly on loans and financial borrowing.

Now, authorities are adding operational behaviour into the picture.

Marwan Ahmad Lutfi said the aim is to include a wider range of obligations from non-banking sectors to strengthen how payment risk is assessed.

What it means for businesses

  • Lenders may get a more complete view of your company

  • Delays in salaries or fines could affect your access to credit

  • Strong compliance may improve your credit profile

What it means for employees and residents

  • Wage payment behaviour is now more visible

  • Companies that delay salaries may face greater scrutiny

  • Better compliance could support job stability

Bigger picture

Officials say the move supports wider efforts to improve data sharing across government systems and build a more connected digital ecosystem.

Khalil Khoori said data exchange helps provide a clearer view of the labour market and supports competitiveness.

Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi linked the initiative to broader goals around digital transformation and reducing bureaucracy.

For businesses in the UAE, the shift is clear: how you manage everyday obligations now plays a direct role in how you are assessed financially.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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