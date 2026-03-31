UAE credit reports now track fines, wages and pensions — what it means

New UAE credit data tracks wages, fines and pensions for companies
Dubai: Etihad Credit Bureau has expanded what goes into company credit reports in the UAE.
The change brings in new data from government entities, meaning businesses will now be assessed not just on bank loans — but also on how they handle wages, fines and other obligations.
The Bureau has added data from:
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation
Abu Dhabi Pension Fund
This data focuses on non-banking payments — money companies owe outside the financial system.
Your company’s credit report may now include:
Delays in attesting invoices and related penalties
Late payment of government fines
Failure to meet Emiratisation targets
Delays or non-payment of salaries under the WPS system
Missed pension contributions
Outstanding pension dues and how long they are overdue
Classification flags, including non-compliant or fake entities
Before this update, credit reports focused mainly on loans and financial borrowing.
Now, authorities are adding operational behaviour into the picture.
Marwan Ahmad Lutfi said the aim is to include a wider range of obligations from non-banking sectors to strengthen how payment risk is assessed.
Lenders may get a more complete view of your company
Delays in salaries or fines could affect your access to credit
Strong compliance may improve your credit profile
Wage payment behaviour is now more visible
Companies that delay salaries may face greater scrutiny
Better compliance could support job stability
Officials say the move supports wider efforts to improve data sharing across government systems and build a more connected digital ecosystem.
Khalil Khoori said data exchange helps provide a clearer view of the labour market and supports competitiveness.
Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi linked the initiative to broader goals around digital transformation and reducing bureaucracy.
For businesses in the UAE, the shift is clear: how you manage everyday obligations now plays a direct role in how you are assessed financially.