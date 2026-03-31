UAE credit reports now track fines, wages and pensions — what it means

The change brings in new data from government entities, meaning businesses will now be assessed not just on bank loans — but also on how they handle wages, fines and other obligations.

For businesses in the UAE, the shift is clear: how you manage everyday obligations now plays a direct role in how you are assessed financially.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.