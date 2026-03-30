Dubai: Etihad Credit Bureau said on Monday it has expanded its credit reporting framework by integrating non-banking financial data from multiple government entities, aiming to provide a broader assessment of corporate risk.

From the labour ministry, the dataset will incorporate company-level indicators including delayed settlement of administrative fines, non-compliance with Emiratisation requirements, non-payment of wages under the Wage Protection System, and missed pension contributions. It will also reflect entity classifications, including flagged establishments.

The additional data points include payment behaviour related to invoice attestations handled by the foreign ministry, such as delays and associated penalties, the Bureau said.

The Bureau said new data-sharing partnerships with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Abu Dhabi Pension Fund will add indicators linked to companies’ compliance with financial obligations outside the banking system.

Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of Etihad Credit Bureau, commented, “At Etihad Credit Bureau, we are actively working with government entities to integrate a wider array of data sources to include financial obligations from non-banking sectors which in turn will further cement the importance of the company credit report in assessing company payment risks.”

Speaking on this collaboration, Khalil Khoori, Under-Secretary of Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, said, “This cooperation affirms the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing integration and coordination with its strategic partners, particularly through the exchange of data and reliable information that provide an objective view of the labour market.”

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.