New data-sharing partnerships to add non-banking financial data from government entities
Dubai: Etihad Credit Bureau said on Monday it has expanded its credit reporting framework by integrating non-banking financial data from multiple government entities, aiming to provide a broader assessment of corporate risk.
The Bureau said new data-sharing partnerships with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Abu Dhabi Pension Fund will add indicators linked to companies’ compliance with financial obligations outside the banking system.
The additional data points include payment behaviour related to invoice attestations handled by the foreign ministry, such as delays and associated penalties, the Bureau said.
From the labour ministry, the dataset will incorporate company-level indicators including delayed settlement of administrative fines, non-compliance with Emiratisation requirements, non-payment of wages under the Wage Protection System, and missed pension contributions. It will also reflect entity classifications, including flagged establishments.
Data from the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund will cover outstanding pension contributions and the number of days payments remain overdue, according to the Bureau.
Officials from the partner entities said the initiative supports broader efforts to enhance data sharing, improve transparency and strengthen coordination across government systems.
Speaking on this collaboration, Khalil Khoori, Under-Secretary of Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations at MoHRE, said, “This cooperation affirms the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing integration and coordination with its strategic partners, particularly through the exchange of data and reliable information that provide an objective view of the labour market.”
Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of Etihad Credit Bureau, commented, “At Etihad Credit Bureau, we are actively working with government entities to integrate a wider array of data sources to include financial obligations from non-banking sectors which in turn will further cement the importance of the company credit report in assessing company payment risks.”