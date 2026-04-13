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UAE residents can now get their credit reports from Al Ansari Exchange

Al Ansari Exchange expands ECB service for individuals across UAE branches

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The bureau provides comprehensive credit reports and credit scores for both individuals and companies in the UAE, with credit scores ranging from 300 to 900, where higher scores indicate stronger creditworthiness.
The bureau provides comprehensive credit reports and credit scores for both individuals and companies in the UAE, with credit scores ranging from 300 to 900, where higher scores indicate stronger creditworthiness.
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Dubai: UAE residents can now obtain their personal credit reports directly from more than 285 Al Ansari Exchange branches across the country, the exchange house announced on Monday after expanding its partnership with UAE's Etihad Credit Bureau.

The move, according to a company statement, gives individuals easier access to official credit records, allowing them to check their borrowing history, understand their financial standing and make better-informed decisions when applying for loans, credit cards or other financial products.

The service is being rolled out nationwide through Al Ansari Exchange’s branch network, making credit information more accessible to residents who may not use digital banking channels or prefer face-to-face support.

This initiative builds on the corporate credit report service launched by Al Ansari Exchange in partnership with the bureau in September 2024.

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Easier access to credit history

A credit report is a detailed summary of a person’s financial borrowing record, including loans, repayments and outstanding liabilities. In the UAE, these reports are increasingly important when applying for mortgages, personal finance, car loans and even some rental agreements.

Ali Al Najjar, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, said the service aims to improve financial inclusion across the country.

“Expanding our collaboration with Etihad Credit Bureau to introduce individual credit report services marks an important step in our commitment to advancing financial inclusion and empowering customers with access to financial information that helps them better understand their credit standing,” he said.

Supporting financial awareness

The initiative also supports wider UAE efforts to improve financial literacy and encourage responsible borrowing.

Hammad Khan, Director of Customer Experience at Etihad Credit Bureau, said expanding access to credit information helps create a more transparent financial system.

“We are pleased to expand our collaboration with Al Ansari Exchange to further enhance access to credit information across the UAE,” he said.

“At Etihad Credit Bureau, our focus is on enabling greater transparency within the financial ecosystem and equipping individuals with reliable data to better understand and manage their credit profiles.”

Why this matters for UAE residents

For many UAE residents, knowing their credit score has become increasingly important as lenders tighten approval criteria and place greater emphasis on repayment history.

Etihad Credit Bureau assigns credit scores ranging from 300 to 900, with higher scores indicating stronger creditworthiness. A good score can improve access to better loan rates and financial products, while a lower score may limit borrowing options.

The new service is expected to benefit a broad range of residents, especially those seeking greater clarity on their financial obligations before making major commitments such as home financing or business borrowing.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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Related Topics:
UAE Central BankUAE credit score

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