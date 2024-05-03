Al Etihad Credit Bureau's customer data surges to 3.71 million amid expanding services

Abu Dhabi: Al Etihad Credit Bureau announced that the number of customers with credit reports containing monthly salary data has reached 3.71 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Marwan Ahmed Lotfi, Director General of Al Etihad Credit Bureau, said that the demand for credit reports and evaluations has seen a remarkable increase. From its inception in 2015, when the bureau processed one million requests, the figures soared to over 10 million in 2023.

Initially catering exclusively to banks, Al Etihad Credit Bureau has significantly expanded its reach. With developments in technology and data policies, it now provides data, solutions, and products to a diverse range of sectors, including economic, consumer, and government. Notably, these sectors accounted for 20 per cent of the total credit reports and evaluations issued by the company in the past year.

The bureau now receives credit information from 101 entities, including banks, finance companies, telecommunications firms, federal and local state courts, major utilities like Etihad Water and Electricity Company, and Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Distribution Company. This wide-ranging data collection enhances the bureau's ability to assess creditworthiness more comprehensively, supporting financial institutions and government agencies in managing risks and refining policies and procedures.

Lotfi emphasized the importance of incorporating salary data into credit reports to help provide a complete view of a customer's credit status, aiding stakeholders in accurately assessing an individual's capacity to fulfil their financial commitments. This comprehensive reporting extends beyond banking obligations like loans and credit cards to include essential financial responsibilities such as utility bills for electricity, water, telecommunications, and, soon, rental obligations.

