The issuance of treasury bills distributed as 200 million riyals for one-week term at an interest rate of 5.7615 per cent, 500 million for one-month term at an interest rate of 5.7991 per cent, 500 million for three months at an interest rate of 5.8183 per cent, 500 million for six months at an interest rate of 5.7765 per cent and 300 million for nine months at an interest rate of 5.6948 per cent.