ADREC, Etihad Credit Bureau to increase real estate data access in Abu Dhabi

Deal to improve data sharing and risk assessment across the emirate’s property sector
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) and the Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB) have signed a memorandum of understanding at GITEX Global 2025 to improve data sharing and risk assessment across the emirate’s property sector.
The partnership will connect property market data with credit profiles, giving investors, developers, and property managers clearer insight into financial performance and potential risks. This aims to make real estate decisions more transparent, evidence-based, and aligned with international best practices.
According to Engineer Rashed Al Omaira, Acting Director General of ADREC, the move fills long-standing data gaps and strengthens collaboration between federal and local entities. “It enhances our ability to deliver insights that support sound investments and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a reliable real estate hub,” he said.
Marwan Ahmad Lutfi, Director General of AECB, said integrating details like rent payments and property service charges into credit reports will promote financial discipline and improve market confidence.
By merging financial and property data under one framework, both organisations aim to raise transparency, reduce risk, and support Abu Dhabi’s goal of becoming a trusted global destination for real estate investment.
