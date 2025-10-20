ADGM unveils new suite of digital real estate services to enhance transparency

New smart services boost investor confidence and align with Abu Dhabi’s growth vision
Dubai: ADGM Registration Authority has launched an expanded suite of digital real estate services designed to enhance transparency, speed, and investor protection across the capital’s growing property sector.
The new offering builds on the services introduced earlier this year and reinforces ADGM’s goal of creating a seamless, digitally integrated ecosystem for property transactions. The initiative also aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader vision of developing a sustainable and globally competitive real estate market.
Following the successful transition of Al Reem Island under ADGM’s jurisdiction in 2024, the Registration Authority unveiled several new features, including off-plan agreement terminations, reservation agreement registration, SMART valuations, and improvements to leasing and broker permitting.
The changes mark a significant shift from digital access to what ADGM calls “smart services”, a move aimed at increasing operational clarity, legal certainty, and market efficiency within its jurisdiction.
According to ADGM, the newly launched off-plan termination process introduces a regulated framework to manage cancellations, offering developers and buyers a clear mechanism to resolve disputes fairly and transparently. The new reservation agreement registration feature creates an additional ownership category for property interests that will be transferred at a future date, helping ensure that contractual rights are properly recorded and safeguarded.
The introduction of SMART valuations allows property owners or their authorised representatives to obtain indicative market values for their properties or land through a certified process. The service is expected to simplify transactions and support better decision-making for developers and investors.
Looking ahead, ADGM is preparing to roll out a unified escrow account service through its digital platform. The feature will add a critical layer of security for real estate transactions by ensuring funds are only released when contractual conditions are met, strengthening trust between buyers and sellers.
