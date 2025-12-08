Binance secures global exchange licence from Abu Dhabi financial regulator

Binance gains first full global license under ADGM’s comprehensive regulatory framework
Abu Dhabi: Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, has received formal authorisation for its Binance.com global platform from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM. This approval establishes the platform as the first major global crypto exchange to operate under ADGM’s comprehensive framework, positioning Abu Dhabi as a preeminent hub for digital finance.
The authorisation encompasses the entire global platform through three distinct entities regulated within ADGM, an international financial centre recognised for its rigorous, "gold-standard" regulatory regime. This structure deliberately segregates functions mirroring traditional financial market architecture.
The new ADGM structure is divided into three licensed entities, each with a specific regulatory permission:
Nest Services Limited (to be renamed “Nest Exchange Limited”) is approved as a Recognised Investment Exchange (RIE), authorised to operate a Multilateral Trading Facility for all on-exchange activities, including spot and derivatives trading.
Nest Clearing and Custody Limited is approved as a Recognised Clearing House (RCH), responsible for clearing, settlement, and secure custody of digital assets.
BCI Limited (to be renamed “Nest Trading Limited”) is approved as a Broker-Dealer, covering off-exchange offerings such as Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading and conversion services.
“Achieving regulatory status through ADGM’s respected framework reflects our deep commitment to compliance, transparency, and user protection,” Richard Teng, Co-CEO of Binance stated. “ADGM is one of the most respected financial regulators globally, and holding an FSRA license under their gold standard framework shows that Binance meets the highest international standards for compliance, governance, risk management, and consumer protection.”
Teng further clarified the strategic importance for the platform’s extensive user base. “This license provides regulatory clarity and legitimacy, enabling Binance to support its global operations from ADGM. While our global operations remain distributed, leveraging talent and innovation worldwide, this regulatory foundation offers our users peace of mind knowing Binance operates under a globally recognised, gold standard framework.”
With over 300 million registered users, the transition is expected to further institutional and retail adoption. Subject to final preparations, Binance.com is slated to begin operating its ADGM regulated activities on January 5, 2026.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox