Trump pardons Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, citing ‘unfair’ crypto prosecution

Zhao pleaded guilty in late 2023 to one count of failing to maintain an anti-money-laundering program. His plea was part of a $4.3 billion settlement between Binance and U.S. authorities that resolved multiple regulatory and criminal investigations.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the pardon Thursday, saying Trump acted to correct what the administration described as the Biden-era “war on cryptocurrency.” She claimed Zhao was unfairly targeted despite “no allegations of fraud or identifiable victims.”

Dubai: President Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to Changpeng Zhao, the billionaire founder of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. The decision follows Zhao’s 2024 conviction and four-month prison sentence for failing to implement adequate anti-money laundering controls at the exchange.

Zhao stepped down as CEO as part of his plea agreement but retained his controlling stake in Binance. His net worth stands at $54.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The value of his holdings reportedly surged after Trump’s election win, as crypto markets rallied on expectations of a friendlier regulatory stance.

Zhao had publicly sought a pardon from Trump, who has cultivated strong ties with the digital-asset sector. The Binance founder also shares links with World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture launched by Trump and his sons Eric and Donald Jr. in September 2025.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.