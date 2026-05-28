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Dubai Police warn against buying stolen credit cards promoted online

Cybercrime law imposes fines of up to Dh2 million for online fraud offences

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Under the UAE’s Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on combating rumours and cybercrimes, offenders face prison sentences and fines ranging from Dh200,000 to Dh2 million for electronic fraud and online financial crimes.
Under the UAE’s Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on combating rumours and cybercrimes, offenders face prison sentences and fines ranging from Dh200,000 to Dh2 million for electronic fraud and online financial crimes.
AFP

Dubai Police have warned residents against purchasing or using stolen credit cards promoted through suspicious websites and online pages, saying offenders could face prison sentences and fines of up to Dh2 million under the UAE’s cybercrime law.

Lieutenant Colonel Ali Al Yammahi, Director of the Anti-Fraud Centre at Dubai Police’s General Department of Criminal Investigation, said criminal networks operating from outside the country were promoting stolen banking data and credit cards through fraudulent online platforms, according to Emarat Al Youm.

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He urged the public to immediately report any unexpected deductions from bank accounts or credit cards, saying rapid intervention could help authorities recover stolen funds and limit losses.

Al Yammahi said victims often unknowingly expose their banking details by entering card information on fake websites designed to resemble legitimate service providers or by clicking fraudulent payment links.

He added that stolen card data is later traded through criminal networks and may be used days or weeks after being compromised, making it difficult for victims to identify the source of the breach.

Dubai Police said some individuals had also become involved in purchasing stolen cards from suspicious websites and using them for online shopping transactions.

Under the UAE’s Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on combating rumours and cybercrimes, offenders face prison sentences and fines ranging from Dh200,000 to Dh2 million for electronic fraud and online financial crimes.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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