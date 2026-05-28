Cybercrime law imposes fines of up to Dh2 million for online fraud offences
Dubai Police have warned residents against purchasing or using stolen credit cards promoted through suspicious websites and online pages, saying offenders could face prison sentences and fines of up to Dh2 million under the UAE’s cybercrime law.
Lieutenant Colonel Ali Al Yammahi, Director of the Anti-Fraud Centre at Dubai Police’s General Department of Criminal Investigation, said criminal networks operating from outside the country were promoting stolen banking data and credit cards through fraudulent online platforms, according to Emarat Al Youm.
He urged the public to immediately report any unexpected deductions from bank accounts or credit cards, saying rapid intervention could help authorities recover stolen funds and limit losses.
Al Yammahi said victims often unknowingly expose their banking details by entering card information on fake websites designed to resemble legitimate service providers or by clicking fraudulent payment links.
He added that stolen card data is later traded through criminal networks and may be used days or weeks after being compromised, making it difficult for victims to identify the source of the breach.
Dubai Police said some individuals had also become involved in purchasing stolen cards from suspicious websites and using them for online shopping transactions.
Under the UAE’s Federal Decree Law No. 34 of 2021 on combating rumours and cybercrimes, offenders face prison sentences and fines ranging from Dh200,000 to Dh2 million for electronic fraud and online financial crimes.