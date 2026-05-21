Next chapter of SME lending in the UAE: Partnership, resilience, and innovation

Dubai: Over the past two decades, the UAE has undergone a profound transformation in SME finance. What was once a traditional lending environment has rapidly evolved into one of the most dynamic, digitally advanced credit ecosystems in the region. While partly driven by market forces, this shift is primarily the reflection of a deliberate national vision; one that recognizes the role SMEs play as the backbone of the economy, and aims to foster entrepreneurship, accelerate economic diversification, and enhance global competitiveness. Thanks to this vision, SMEs in the UAE today benefit from the opportunity to thrive in a highly supportive regulatory environment with broader financing options and unprecedented agility in accessing capital.