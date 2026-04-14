Customer ordered to pay costs after failing to prove card was issued without consent
Abu Dhabi’s Commercial Court of First Instance has rejected a customer’s claim seeking to cancel a credit card and clear outstanding debt, ruling that the bank had followed proper procedures and that the card was issued under a valid contractual relationship.
The plaintiff argued that the credit card had been issued in his name without his knowledge or consent while he was abroad, and sought to be absolved of Dh36,419 in outstanding dues, as well as the cancellation of the card and correction of his credit record.
However, the court found that the account opening request and credit card application submitted in the case file bore signatures attributed to the claimant. It also noted that being outside the country does not preclude the authorised use of a credit card, Emarat Al Youm reported.
A court-appointed expert confirmed that the bank had adhered to the required procedures set by the Central Bank and verified the claimant’s original documents when issuing the card. The report also found that all withdrawals were conducted using the physical card and its PIN.
The court ruled that the plaintiff remained liable for Dh22,856 after adjustments, dismissed the case, and ordered him to pay legal costs and Dh200 in legal fees.