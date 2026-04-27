Archana Puran Singh’s son Aayushmaan loses Rs87,000 in alleged credit card scam after ‘free trial’ signup

Family scrambles to dispute Rs 87,000 annual fee billed without consent
Dubai: Aayushmaan Sethi, the younger son of Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi, has reportedly lost Rs 87,000 (Dh3,800) in an alleged credit card scam. The incident was brought to light through a vlog shared by his elder brother Aaryamann Sethi on his YouTube channel.
According to details shared in the vlog, Aayushmaan noticed the unauthorised charge on his credit card and immediately alerted his family. He claimed the transaction occurred after he signed up for what was advertised as a seven-day free trial. However, instead of being billed after the trial period, he said he was charged for an entire year upfront without his consent.
In the video, Aayushmaan appears visibly concerned as he explains the situation and attempts to figure out how to reverse the transaction. Archana is seen reacting with alarm, urging him to quickly get in touch with the credit card provider and take corrective action. Parmeet, meanwhile, clarifies that instead of cancelling the card, the focus should be on disputing or cancelling the payment itself.
The vlog captures Aayushmaan trying to navigate the process of addressing the issue, including attempting to contact his bank.
At one point, he appears frustrated when he is unable to get through, highlighting the challenges he faced while trying to resolve the matter promptly.
The incident also brought back memories of a previous financial setback. Aaryamann recalled that during a recce for his song “Choti Baatein,” Aayushmaan had faced a similar issue, where approximately Rs 80,000 (Dh3,500) (Dhwas debited from his PlayStation account without his knowledge. According to the family, that amount was never recovered.
Aayushmaan maintained that the latest transaction was unauthorised and claimed that he had not approved any annual payment. He said he is continuing to pursue the matter with his bank in an effort to recover the money.