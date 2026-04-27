Archana Puran Singh’s son Aayushmaan loses Rs87,000 in alleged credit card scam after ‘free trial’ signup

According to details shared in the vlog, Aayushmaan noticed the unauthorised charge on his credit card and immediately alerted his family. He claimed the transaction occurred after he signed up for what was advertised as a seven-day free trial. However, instead of being billed after the trial period, he said he was charged for an entire year upfront without his consent.

Aayushmaan maintained that the latest transaction was unauthorised and claimed that he had not approved any annual payment. He said he is continuing to pursue the matter with his bank in an effort to recover the money.

The incident also brought back memories of a previous financial setback. Aaryamann recalled that during a recce for his song “Choti Baatein,” Aayushmaan had faced a similar issue, where approximately Rs 80,000 (Dh3,500) (Dhwas debited from his PlayStation account without his knowledge. According to the family, that amount was never recovered.

In the video, Aayushmaan appears visibly concerned as he explains the situation and attempts to figure out how to reverse the transaction. Archana is seen reacting with alarm, urging him to quickly get in touch with the credit card provider and take corrective action. Parmeet, meanwhile, clarifies that instead of cancelling the card, the focus should be on disputing or cancelling the payment itself.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.