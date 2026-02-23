GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Friendship turns costly: Bengaluru student caught in Rs70 million scam

What began as a favour to a friend spirals into a cybercrime scare

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
In November 2025, Ayush allegedly told the student that his own bank account had been blocked due to insufficient balance. Illustrative image.
In November 2025, Ayush allegedly told the student that his own bank account had been blocked due to insufficient balance. Illustrative image.
Shutterstock

Dubai: What began as an act of trust between friends has spiralled into serious legal trouble for an engineering student in Bengaluru, whose bank account was allegedly used to route cyber fraud transactions worth nearly Rs 7 crore (Rs70 million).

According to a police complaint, the student, enrolled at a reputed engineering college in the city, had been friends for nearly a year with a man identified as Ayush, NDTV reported.

In November 2025, Ayush allegedly told the student that his own bank account had been blocked due to insufficient balance.

He then requested temporary access to the student’s bank account, claiming it was needed for financial transactions.

Believing he was helping a friend in difficulty, the student reportedly handed over sensitive banking materials linked to his Karnataka Gramin Bank account.

These included an ATM-linked Airtel SIM card, along with net banking credentials such as the user ID and password.

WhatsApp messages

Police sources said the documents were sent via post, after which Ayush confirmed receipt through WhatsApp messages.

Months later, the student was contacted by his bank regarding unusually large and suspicious transactions flagged in his account.

Investigators said nearly Rs7 crore had been transferred through the account, with authorities suspecting links to organised cyber fraud activity.

The bank account was immediately blocked following the detection of the transactions.

Realising that his account had allegedly been misused for cybercrime operations, the student approached the police.

A complaint has since been registered at the North Division Cyber Police Station, with Ayush and others named for allegedly using the account to conduct fraudulent transactions.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the money trail and the individuals involved.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
crimeindia

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Will Yami Gautam be joined by her Haq co-star Emraan Hashmi in 'Dhurandhar 2'

Dhurandhar 2: Who are the new players? Cast revealed

1h ago2m read
Alia Bhatt

Why Alia Bhatt speaking in Hindi at BAFTA 2026 was epic

2h ago2m read
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are the portrait of a happy couple

Rashmika and Vijay announce 'The Wedding Of VIROSH'

2m read
Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond director Kamakhya Narayan Singh and producer-director Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap and 'The Kerala Story 2' director clash

3m read