In March 2024, Navya Shree, a Whitefield resident, met Vijay through Okkaliga Matrimony. He allegedly claimed to own VRG Enterprises and assets worth ₹7,150 million, including land, lorries and properties in prime Bengaluru localities. He also allegedly shared court documents linked to a 2019 Enforcement Directorate case to gain her trust.

The accused, Vijay Raj Gowda alias Vijeth B, allegedly ran a “matrimonial- cum-investment” scam with the help of his family, police said. A case of cheating, criminal conspiracy and intimidation has been registered against him, his wife and his father.

The scam unravelled when Shree visited Vijay’s home to demand repayment and discovered he was already married with a child. The woman introduced as his sister was, in fact, his wife.

When repayment was demanded, Vijay allegedly claimed his accounts were frozen due to court cases and used the same explanation to convince Shree’s parents to part with more money.

