Noida woman accuses husband of deception over appearance and wealth

She accused also her husband of abuse and pressuring her to smuggle drugs, police say

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
For illustrative purposes only.
Pixabay

Dubai: A woman in the northern Indian city of Noida has filed a police complaint against her husband and four of his relatives, accusing them of deception over what she says were material misrepresentations made before their marriage, including his appearance, education and income.

The complainant, Lavika Gupta, who lives in the Gaur City Avenue area of Noida, told police that she agreed to marry Sanyam Jain in 2024 after being presented with what she described as a carefully constructed but misleading profile. The couple were married on January 16, 2024.

According to the first information report filed at the Bisrakh police station, Gupta alleges that her husband and his family concealed key facts about his personal circumstances. Among her claims is that she was promised a man with thick, healthy hair, only to discover after the wedding that Jain is bald and wears a hairpiece to conceal it.

Gupta further alleged that she later learned her husband had completed only secondary school education, despite documents provided to her indicating that he held a bachelor’s degree in commerce. 

She also claimed he misrepresented his earnings, telling her before marriage that he earned 1.8 million rupees annually, a figure she says proved to be untrue.

In her complaint, Gupta said she believed these claims amounted to deliberate deception intended to secure her consent to the marriage. 

She also accused her husband of physical abuse during an overseas trip and alleged that he pressured her to smuggle marijuana from Thailand into India, according to a police official familiar with the case.

A spokesperson for the Bisrakh police station confirmed that a complaint had been registered and said the allegations were under investigation. “The matter is being examined, and appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings,” the officer said.

No arrests have been reported so far, and the accused have not publicly responded to the allegations.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
