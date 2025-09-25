Kuwait’s Al Ahli Bank accuses hundreds of Indian expats of Rs2 billion loan fraud

Police said the accused worked in Kuwait between 2019 and 2023, availed loans from Al Ahli Bank, and later left the country — some migrating to the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The case comes on the heels of another major scandal: In December 2024, Kuwait’s Gulf Bank accused around 1,400 Keralites of loan fraud. In May this year, the Kerala High Court upheld Gulf Bank’s appeal to transfer those cases to the Crime Branch for deeper investigation.

“Willful defaulters’ premeditated acts undermine not only our institution but also the reputation and opportunities of the Indian community overseas. We will continue to explore all legal options to ensure accountability,” an Al Ahli Bank representative in Kochi said.

The Crime Branch in Kochi has been tasked with investigating the cases. Thomas J. Anakkallunkal, counsel for the bank, told Onmanorama that Keralites make up the majority of Indians accused of defaulting, adding that several were previously employed in Kuwait’s Ministry of Health before moving abroad for higher-paying jobs.

The bank alleged the loans were obtained by giving false assurances of repayment from salaries and commitments to remain employed in Kuwait until the loan tenure ended. Instead, the accused resigned and left without notice, the complaint said.

