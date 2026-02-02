Raids across Delhi, 9 states at 35 locations: CBI busts fake Kuwait e-visa racket run from India

The operation, carried out under a global drive named CyStrike, led to the arrest of a key cyber fraud operative and raids at 35 locations across Delhi and nine other Indian states, officials said on Monday.

The action was led by the Central Bureau of Investigation in coordination with law enforcement agencies from the United States, the United Kingdom, Kuwait, Ireland and Singapore, along with Interpol.

Indian agencies have stepped up cooperation with foreign law enforcement bodies and Interpol to crack down on these syndicates, which now frequently target victims in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Further investigations revealed similar fraud rings targeting victims in the United Kingdom, Ireland and Singapore. Officials said mule bank accounts used to funnel money from overseas victims to the accused were identified and shut down.

