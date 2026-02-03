Victims are often approached through social media advertisements, WhatsApp messages or local agents promising quick and “guaranteed” visas for work in Kuwait . Many are asked to transfer large sums upfront through digital payment platforms or personal bank accounts, only to later discover that the visas are fake or cannot be verified through official channels.

Authorities linked to the Ministry of External Affairs India have repeatedly warned that visas are issued only through authorised government portals or approved agencies — and not through private agents offering shortcuts or assured approvals.

Investigators said the accused were running fake digital platforms under the guise of providing Kuwait e-visas and arranging employment appointments in top companies in the Gulf nation, targeting Indian nationals in exchange for large sums of money.

The action was spearheaded by the Central Bureau of Investigation in coordination with law enforcement agencies from the United States, the United Kingdom, Kuwait, Ireland and Singapore, along with Interpol.

