Travellers were urged to avoid all unauthorised platforms
Dubai: The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has issued a public warning after detecting a spike in fraudulent websites posing as official Indian e-visa portals.
Officials said several third-party platforms are misleading applicants and, in some cases, involved in financial scams and unlawful collection of personal data, Al Qabas Arabic daily reported.
Fake websites flagged by the Embassy include: indianimmigration.org, idiasevisa.org, evisaentry.com, india-immi.org, ivisa.com, india-evisa.it.com
The Embassy stressed that only one official Government of India website should be used for e-Visa applications: www.indianvisaonline.gov.in
Travellers were urged to avoid all other platforms. Using unauthorised websites could lead to fraud, financial loss, or misuse of sensitive information.
The Embassy called on applicants to remain vigilant and verify the authenticity of any online visa service before submitting their details.
