‘Visit Kuwait’ platform now live to streamline e-visas for travelers

Digital portal offers 4 types of e-visas, supporting Kuwait Vision 2035 tourism strategy

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
New ‘Visit Kuwait’ portal streamlines e-visas for all visitors
Dubai: Kuwait has officially activated its “Visit Kuwait” online platform, allowing travellers to apply for entry visas digitally, the state news agency KUNA reported on Saturday.

The platform offers four types of visas — tourist, family, business, and official — streamlining and accelerating application procedures to make entry easier for a wide range of visitors.

Visa types and details

  • Tourist visa: Valid for up to three months for individuals wishing to explore the country’s cultural, heritage, and leisure attractions.

  • Family visa: Allows residents to invite relatives for stays of up to 30 days, easing family reunification.

  • Business visa: Valid for 30 days, aimed at representatives of foreign companies attending meetings, events, or negotiations.

  • Official visa: Reserved for government delegations and diplomatic missions.

Platform fully operational under Kuwait Vision 2035

Initially unveiled in August as part of Kuwait’s Vision 2035, the platform is now fully functional as the country’s unified digital gateway for tourism. It provides e-visas alongside information on cultural, entertainment, and heritage events, said Abdulrahman Al Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

The platform features an interactive smart map, itinerary-planning tools, exclusive offers, and real-time notifications in both Arabic and English to enhance the visitor experience. Online promotional campaigns have also been launched to showcase its features.

Al Mutairi said the activation reflects Kuwait’s commitment to strengthening tourism and cultural sectors, diversifying national income, and boosting international presence. He added that the platform will also serve as the official channel for local and international companies applying for residency visas to organise events, enhancing public-private sector collaboration.

What is the Visit Kuwait platform?

The “Visit Kuwait” platform is a government-led digital hub that centralises all tourism-related services, information, and promotional efforts under a single national brand.

It is designed to:

  • Streamline travel experiences: Visa applications, booking options, event calendars, cultural listings, and site recommendations all in one place.

  • Promote Kuwait internationally: For the first time, tourism efforts of government bodies, private institutions, and cultural organisations are unified to enhance global visibility and economic diversification.

The initiative aims to position Kuwait as a modern, welcoming tourism destination, built on digital infrastructure, accessibility, and cultural engagement.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
