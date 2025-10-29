GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Travel & Tourism

Kuwait opens Messilah Beach redevelopment as part of national tourism push

Country looks to to boost tourism and leisure infrastructure.

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
2 MIN READ
Beach in Kuwait City on December 25, 2019.
Beach in Kuwait City on December 25, 2019.
AFP

Dubai: Kuwait has officially opened the Messilah Beach redevelopment project, one of its largest coastal revitalisation initiatives in recent years, as part of the country’s broader strategy to boost tourism and leisure infrastructure.

The launch comes just ahead of the debut of the Visit Kuwait platform next week, a new digital hub designed to centralise visitor services — including e-visas, interactive maps, cultural information, and private sector offers — in support of the government’s tourism drive.

Developed by Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC) in partnership with the private sector, the family-oriented project is managed by United Projects for Aviation Services (UPAC), which oversees leasing, operations, recreational activities, and facilities management.

Modern coastal destination

Located along Kuwait’s southern shoreline, the 70,000-square-metre Messilah Beach features a 250-metre beachfront and offers a range of family and leisure amenities. These include four swimming pools, sports courts, a Sky Trail adventure course, a children’s play area, and an outdoor theatre. The site also houses garden spaces, a multi-purpose events hall, and 350 shaded parking spaces.

Officials said the new destination reflects Kuwait’s aim to create inclusive leisure venues that combine cultural, environmental, and recreational elements — key components of the country’s long-term tourism plans.

Wider tourism agenda

The Messilah Beach opening forms part of Kuwait’s ongoing national tourism strategy, which seeks to diversify the economy and attract both domestic and regional visitors.

Touristic Enterprises Company said the redevelopment “revives one of Kuwait’s historic coastal landmarks” and provides a contemporary experience that aligns with modern operational and environmental standards.

Under UPAC’s management, the destination is positioned to serve as a major family leisure hub, blending public amenities with private sector expertise to ensure sustainable operations and high service quality.

The project’s completion and opening underscore Kuwait’s growing focus on developing world-class coastal and urban attractions, reinforcing its ambitions to establish a more vibrant and competitive tourism sector.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE Travel

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A US B-52 'Stratofortress' bomber.

US B-52 bombers fly near Venezuela, drug boats hit

2m read
Allison Williams in 'Regretting You', out in UAE cinemas on October 23

Allison Williams on Colleen Hoover's 'Regretting You'

5m read
Grokipedia, a competitor to Wikipedia, is dubbed as "an open source knowledge repository that is vastly better than Wikipedia…available to the public with no limits on use."

You've heard around Wikipedia, now meet Grokpedia

3m read
Oman plans 9,600 new hotel rooms by 2030

Oman plans 9,600 new hotel rooms by 2030

2m read