Kuwait opens Messilah Beach redevelopment as part of national tourism push

Dubai: Kuwait has officially opened the Messilah Beach redevelopment project, one of its largest coastal revitalisation initiatives in recent years, as part of the country’s broader strategy to boost tourism and leisure infrastructure.

Developed by Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC) in partnership with the private sector, the family-oriented project is managed by United Projects for Aviation Services (UPAC), which oversees leasing, operations, recreational activities, and facilities management.

The launch comes just ahead of the debut of the Visit Kuwait platform next week, a new digital hub designed to centralise visitor services — including e-visas, interactive maps, cultural information, and private sector offers — in support of the government’s tourism drive.

Located along Kuwait’s southern shoreline, the 70,000-square-metre Messilah Beach features a 250-metre beachfront and offers a range of family and leisure amenities. These include four swimming pools, sports courts, a Sky Trail adventure course, a children’s play area, and an outdoor theatre. The site also houses garden spaces, a multi-purpose events hall, and 350 shaded parking spaces.

