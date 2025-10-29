Kuwait opens Messilah Beach redevelopment as part of national tourism push

Country looks to to boost tourism and leisure infrastructure.
Dubai: Kuwait has officially opened the Messilah Beach redevelopment project, one of its largest coastal revitalisation initiatives in recent years, as part of the country’s broader strategy to boost tourism and leisure infrastructure.
The launch comes just ahead of the debut of the Visit Kuwait platform next week, a new digital hub designed to centralise visitor services — including e-visas, interactive maps, cultural information, and private sector offers — in support of the government’s tourism drive.
Developed by Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC) in partnership with the private sector, the family-oriented project is managed by United Projects for Aviation Services (UPAC), which oversees leasing, operations, recreational activities, and facilities management.
Located along Kuwait’s southern shoreline, the 70,000-square-metre Messilah Beach features a 250-metre beachfront and offers a range of family and leisure amenities. These include four swimming pools, sports courts, a Sky Trail adventure course, a children’s play area, and an outdoor theatre. The site also houses garden spaces, a multi-purpose events hall, and 350 shaded parking spaces.
Officials said the new destination reflects Kuwait’s aim to create inclusive leisure venues that combine cultural, environmental, and recreational elements — key components of the country’s long-term tourism plans.
The Messilah Beach opening forms part of Kuwait’s ongoing national tourism strategy, which seeks to diversify the economy and attract both domestic and regional visitors.
Touristic Enterprises Company said the redevelopment “revives one of Kuwait’s historic coastal landmarks” and provides a contemporary experience that aligns with modern operational and environmental standards.
Under UPAC’s management, the destination is positioned to serve as a major family leisure hub, blending public amenities with private sector expertise to ensure sustainable operations and high service quality.
The project’s completion and opening underscore Kuwait’s growing focus on developing world-class coastal and urban attractions, reinforcing its ambitions to establish a more vibrant and competitive tourism sector.
