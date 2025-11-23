Kuwait rolls out major hike in residency and visa fees

New by-laws introduce steep increases for dependents, expats, and domestic helpers
Dubai: Kuwait’s Interior Ministry has announced a sweeping increase in residency and visa fees, with several categories facing significant hikes, Kuwait Times reported. The revised charges, published in the official gazette on Sunday, will take effect one month from now. They are part of the executive by-laws introduced under the updated Residency Law issued last year.
The ministry has also confirmed the minimum monthly salary of KD800 required to sponsor a spouse and children. Fees for sponsoring dependants outside the immediate family — such as parents or siblings — have risen to KD300 a year.
The new regulations include revised fees, new conditions for dependents, and expanded options for visit visa extensions and conversions.
Under the new structure, all visit visas — including those for tourism, family visits, work entry or residency entry — will carry a flat fee of KD10. The by-laws also allow visit visas to be renewed once for the same period and permit their conversion into residency under certain conditions. Parents of newborns will also have up to four months to process residency stamping, an increase from previous time limits.
The renewal fee for standard residencies, covering government employees, private sector workers, foreign students, clergymen and similar categories, has doubled to KD20 per year.
Bedouns who have obtained another nationality fall under the same rule.
Residency fees for foreign investors and property owners (Articles 19 and 21) will be KD50 annually, while the newly introduced self-sponsored residency category (Article 24) comes with a steep KD500 annual fee.
Annual dependent fees have been revised across categories:
KD20 for dependents of residents working in government, private sector or students.
KD40 for dependents of foreign investors, property owners and clergymen.
KD100 for dependents of self-sponsored residents (Article 24).
KD300 — up from KD200 — for dependents other than spouses and children, such as parents.
Children of naturalised Kuwaiti women will pay KD20, while children of Kuwaiti women who gained citizenship by birth remain exempt.
Temporary residency (Article 14) will carry a charge of KD10 per month, with domestic helpers paying KD5. The same fees apply to extensions.
Foreigners cancelling their residency and preparing to leave the country must pay KD10 per month during the “departure period”.
Temporary residency is granted to those exiting Kuwait permanently, individuals in urgent circumstances, or visitors needing more time. It is valid for three months and renewable up to a year.
Residents seeking permission to stay outside Kuwait beyond the six-month limit must pay KD5 per month.
Domestic helper quotas and fees have also been updated:
Kuwaiti families with up to six members may hire three helpers; those with 6–9 members may hire four; and larger households may hire five. Renewal fees are KD10 annually.
Additional helpers incur higher fees: KD50 for the first, KD100 for the second, and rising thereafter.
For expatriate households, the first helper costs KD50, but the first additional helper jumps to KD400, and the second to KD500.
Diplomats will pay KD10 for the first helper, KD100 for the next, and KD200 for the following.
Domestic workers must be aged between 21 and 60, though the minister retains the authority to waive age limits in special cases.
The fee adjustments mark one of the most significant overhauls to Kuwait’s residency system in recent years, affecting residents, employers and families across the country.
