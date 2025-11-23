GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Kuwait rolls out major hike in residency and visa fees

New by-laws introduce steep increases for dependents, expats, and domestic helpers

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
3 MIN READ
This aerial photograph shows skyscrapers enveloped in early morning fog in Kuwait City on November 9, 2025.
This aerial photograph shows skyscrapers enveloped in early morning fog in Kuwait City on November 9, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Kuwait’s Interior Ministry has announced a sweeping increase in residency and visa fees, with several categories facing significant hikes, Kuwait Times reported. The revised charges, published in the official gazette on Sunday, will take effect one month from now. They are part of the executive by-laws introduced under the updated Residency Law issued last year.

The ministry has also confirmed the minimum monthly salary of KD800 required to sponsor a spouse and children. Fees for sponsoring dependants outside the immediate family — such as parents or siblings — have risen to KD300 a year.

The new regulations include revised fees, new conditions for dependents, and expanded options for visit visa extensions and conversions.

Visit visas now cost KD10

Under the new structure, all visit visas — including those for tourism, family visits, work entry or residency entry — will carry a flat fee of KD10. The by-laws also allow visit visas to be renewed once for the same period and permit their conversion into residency under certain conditions. Parents of newborns will also have up to four months to process residency stamping, an increase from previous time limits.

Higher renewal fees for residency

The renewal fee for standard residencies, covering government employees, private sector workers, foreign students, clergymen and similar categories, has doubled to KD20 per year.

Bedouns who have obtained another nationality fall under the same rule.

Residency fees for foreign investors and property owners (Articles 19 and 21) will be KD50 annually, while the newly introduced self-sponsored residency category (Article 24) comes with a steep KD500 annual fee.

Dependents see major hikes

Annual dependent fees have been revised across categories:

  • KD20 for dependents of residents working in government, private sector or students.

  • KD40 for dependents of foreign investors, property owners and clergymen.

  • KD100 for dependents of self-sponsored residents (Article 24).

  • KD300 — up from KD200 — for dependents other than spouses and children, such as parents.

Children of naturalised Kuwaiti women will pay KD20, while children of Kuwaiti women who gained citizenship by birth remain exempt.

Temporary residency and departure fees

Temporary residency (Article 14) will carry a charge of KD10 per month, with domestic helpers paying KD5. The same fees apply to extensions.

Foreigners cancelling their residency and preparing to leave the country must pay KD10 per month during the “departure period”.

Temporary residency is granted to those exiting Kuwait permanently, individuals in urgent circumstances, or visitors needing more time. It is valid for three months and renewable up to a year.

Residents seeking permission to stay outside Kuwait beyond the six-month limit must pay KD5 per month.

Domestic helper rules and fees revised

Domestic helper quotas and fees have also been updated:

  • Kuwaiti families with up to six members may hire three helpers; those with 6–9 members may hire four; and larger households may hire five. Renewal fees are KD10 annually.

  • Additional helpers incur higher fees: KD50 for the first, KD100 for the second, and rising thereafter.

  • For expatriate households, the first helper costs KD50, but the first additional helper jumps to KD400, and the second to KD500.

  • Diplomats will pay KD10 for the first helper, KD100 for the next, and KD200 for the following.

Domestic workers must be aged between 21 and 60, though the minister retains the authority to waive age limits in special cases.

The fee adjustments mark one of the most significant overhauls to Kuwait’s residency system in recent years, affecting residents, employers and families across the country.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
KuwaitVisa

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The UAE offers several unsponsored visa options for travellers, professionals, and investors.

UAE visit visas you don’t need a sponsor for

3m read
$208,000 gamble: US H-1B visa now costliest career bet

$208,000 gamble: US H-1B visa now costliest career bet

4m read
New ‘Visit Kuwait’ portal streamlines e-visas for all visitors

E-visa made easy: ‘Visit Kuwait’ platform now live

2m read
Picture used for illustrative purposes.

Common mistakes in UAE visit visa applications

3m read