Kuwait launches domestic worker visa inquiry service 

Tool allows visa status checks, reducing duplication, preventing potential rejection
Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has announced the launch of a new digital service on the government’s unified “Sahel” application, enabling citizens and residents to verify the status of domestic worker visas before initiating recruitment procedures.
The ministry said the tool allows users to check whether a visa has already been issued for the same worker, reducing duplication and preventing potential rejection of applications. The measure is intended to streamline recruitment, improve transparency, and reduce administrative inefficiencies in a sector that remains a sensitive issue in Kuwait.
In a separate move, the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Citizenship, chaired by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef Saud Al Sabah, convened Thursday and announced a series of decisions to revoke Kuwaiti citizenship in multiple cases.
The committee cited instances of fraud, false statements, and the loss of citizenship certificates, stressing that revocations were carried out in the “higher interest of the country.”
The committee confirmed that the cases would be submitted to the Cabinet for final approval. Citizenship withdrawals, a recurring feature of Kuwait’s domestic politics, remain highly sensitive and often spark debate over national identity, loyalty, and rights.
Meanwhile, Kuwait Municipality reaffirmed its stepped-up monitoring of advertising licenses across all governorates. During a field tour of a Hawally shopping mall, inspection supervisor Bader Al Najdi said teams were checking rooftop signs, digital screens, and mall displays to ensure compliance with municipal rules and valid health permits.
Al Najdi reported that 32 shops were inspected on Thursday, with nine fined for failing to renew licenses or for operating unlicensed advertisements.
He added that violations, warnings, and collected fees will be tallied, with governorate branches submitting monthly reports to the Financial Affairs Department.
He stressed that inspection teams would continue strict enforcement to uphold public standards, urging businesses to adhere to municipal laws.
