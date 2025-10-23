GOLD/FOREX
Kuwait imposes tougher penalties on dangerous driving, vehicles to be impounded up to two months

New measures aim to deter violations, improve road safety, and enforce laws

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
New procedures issued as part of ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and enforce traffic laws more rigorously.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Kuwait has announced stricter measures against serious traffic violations, including the impoundment of vehicles for up to two months, according to Al Qabas newspaper.

The General Department of Traffic at the Ministry of Interior issued Administrative Circular No. 9 of 2025, detailing the new procedures as part of ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and enforce traffic laws more rigorously.

Under the directive, vehicles will be impounded for two months for cases including reckless or dangerous driving, deliberately obstructing traffic on public roads, and parking in prohibited areas.

The circular instructs all assistant directors, department heads, and traffic officers to implement the measures fully and ensure strict compliance. Any failure to follow the procedures will result in accountability for those responsible.

The Ministry of Interior stressed that these steps are designed to deter repeat offenders, maintain traffic order, and protect the safety of all road users across the country.

