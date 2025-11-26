Colonel Dr. Saeed Al Dhahouri, director of service development at the Ministry of Interior, revealed that the service allows doctors to use certain regulated traffic exemptions when necessary. These include exceeding the speed limit within specified margins, using the road shoulder, driving in bus lanes, and seeking assistance from the police operations room in cases of heavy congestion. He noted that the operations room may either guide the doctor or dispatch a patrol to clear the way, ensuring the doctor reaches the hospital as quickly and safely as possible without endangering themselves or others.

He explained that discussions around response time typically focus on emergencies occurring on roads or in buildings. However, the ‘Wreiga’ service opens a new dimension by supporting doctors while they are on the way to hospitals after being urgently called in for critical cases inside medical facilities. He added that the idea was initiated after observing the needs of this group since 2019, which showed that doctors require special facilitation to help them reach time-sensitive cases promptly. Therefore, a formal and safe mechanism was needed to enable their rapid movement on the roads.

Regarding the choice of the name ‘Wreiga’, he explained that it was inspired by the renowned Emirati traditional healer Saeed bin Wreiga Al Hamli, who lived during the era of the late Sheikh Zayed the First. He was widely known for his readiness to help and his commitment to treating and serving people. The initiative was named after him in honor of his legacy as a symbol of medical and humanitarian generosity.

Al Dhahouri clarified that the service does not apply to all doctors, but is limited to those within vital medical specialties. A doctor may register for the service only after meeting several conditions, starting with being part of one of the 13 approved vital specialties. Other requirements include obtaining prior approval to use the service, holding a valid medical license, and completing a training course on driving during emergency situations.

The ‘Wreiga’ service is offered to a select group of doctors in designated critical specialties when they are urgently summoned by hospitals for high-priority emergency cases. Its purpose is to ensure they reach hospitals (using their private vehicles) as quickly as possible by providing safe traffic exemptions that reduce delays caused by congestion, while maintaining their safety and that of road users. The initiative supports medical professionals in performing their vital roles and adhering to the highest safety standards during emergency response.

He explained the service mechanism, which begins when a doctor is called in by the hospital for an emergency case. The doctor logs into the ‘Wreiga’ service through the Ministry of Interior’s smart app and registers the emergency. The operations room is immediately notified and begins tracking the doctor’s route to the hospital, ensuring that any obstacles encountered along the way are addressed. Traffic patrols monitor the doctor’s movement and work to clear the path ahead, while also providing guidance and instructions through the operations room.

