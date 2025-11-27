Sobha Furniture opens The Gallery in Dubai for architects and interior designers

Sobha Furniture’s The Gallery in Dubai offers a project-first space for design partners
Dubai: Sobha Furniture has opened The Gallery, a flagship showroom at The S on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, set up as a working space for architects, interior designers, developers, and project partners rather than a retail store. The opening follows the brand’s participation in Dubai Design Week and is part of its plan to base more design and production work in the UAE.
The Gallery functions as a studio where project teams can sit with Sobha staff, review layouts, and work with materials while schemes are still in development. Illuminated mock-ups, configurable modules, and project-based zones reflect common site conditions, with separate areas for finishes and technical discussions.
Each section has a defined use, from mock-up rooms that mirror real spaces to libraries for boards and samples and meeting areas for design and commercial reviews. The goal, according to Sobha, is to make design and manufacturing decisions in one place, early in the project cycle.
For Sobha Group founder PNC Menon, the new space connects to the company’s starting point in interiors. He said it “feels like a return to where it all began,” noting that his career started with complete interior environments where furniture “was always central to the story,” and that The Gallery now carries that experience into a larger industrial setup.
Speaking to Gulf News, Menon said that Sobha has been “in the furniture business through and through” and has now moved to an international scale, pointing to the Dubai factory as a major facility in the Middle East. He said the next step will depend on handing over to teams who can take the furniture business into new markets.
Sobha Furniture’s production base in the UAE is built around European engineering standards and Industry 4.0 automation, covering kitchens, wardrobes, vanities, interior doors, and other joinery. The brand has already supplied multiple Sobha Realty developments and is delivering major projects across the region.downtowndesign+3
A 53,000-square-metre factory in Dubai Industrial City will expand the total manufacturing footprint to 73,000 square metres and bring most production processes under one roof, with a focus on higher volumes and shorter lead times.
When asked about expansion plans and B2C launch, Ravi Menon, Chairman of Sobha Group, said the immediate focus is on running both business-to-business and business-to-consumer operations from the UAE, with an eye on expansion into other Gulf and international markets in the coming years. "The team is already studying opportunities outside the region, to move once the home base is fully established.," he told Gulf News.
Sobha Furniture plans to launch its B2C segment in April 2026, giving retail customers access to the same product lines and standards used in its project work. The Gallery will act as the main interface for professional partners as the brand tests new markets from a Dubai base.
