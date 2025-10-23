GOLD/FOREX
Sobha Realty, MBRGI sign agreement to establish Dh500 million endowment for Arab Reading Challenge

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attends agreement signing

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Sobha Realty, MBRGI sign agreement to establish Dh500 million endowment for Arab Reading Challenge
X/WAM

Dubai: In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sobha Realty has signed an agreement with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) to establish a Dh500 million endowment dedicated to the Arab Reading Challenge.

The endowment seeks to continue and build on the success of the Arab Reading Challenge, launched in 2015 as the world’s largest Arabic-language reading competition, inspiring millions of students across the Arab world and beyond to embrace reading as a way of life and a source of knowledge.

