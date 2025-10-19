UAE to honour 32 million students during Arab Reading Challenge

The world’s largest Arabic reading initiative marks its 9th edition in Dubai next week
Dubai: The UAE will honour the achievements of 32 million students from 132,000 schools across the Arab world next Thursday during the 9th edition of the Arab Reading Challenge, the world’s largest Arabic-language reading initiative.
Announcing the milestone on X, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, praised the enduring passion for knowledge among Arab youth.
“The participation of millions of students reading 50 books each year proves that the love of knowledge can never fade. Reading remains our path to rebuilding civilisation, and the Arabic language will always be an inseparable part of our identity, spirit, and future,” he said.
Launched by Sheikh Mohammed, the Arab Reading Challenge encourages students from grades 1 to 12 across the Arab world to read and summarise 50 books each academic year.
The competition runs from September to March and culminates in Dubai every October, where national champions from participating countries compete in the grand finals.
