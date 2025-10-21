Arab Reading Champion 2025 to be crowned in Dubai on October 23

Launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2015, the Arab Reading Challenge is the world’s largest Arabic literacy initiative. Its mission is to instil a love for reading, strengthen language skills, and nurture young Arabs’ knowledge and character.

Operating under MBRGI, the ninth edition of the challenge saw record engagement: more than 32 million students from 50 countries, across 132,112 schools, guided by 161,004 supervisors.

“This reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to prioritise knowledge, nurture new generations, and promote reading as a pathway to refining talents and capabilities,” Al Gergawi said. He highlighted the role of expatriate communities in preserving Arabic language and culture, praising their commitment to the initiative.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), said the Arab Reading Challenge continues to expand across the Arab world and beyond, positively impacting education, culture, and the status of the Arabic language.

Judges evaluate their reading comprehension, critical thinking, analytical skills, and ability to articulate ideas confidently in eloquent Arabic. The Community Champion category, launched in the third edition, allows participation from students outside the Arab world, including learners of Arabic and non-native speakers.

Students competing in the Community Champion category advanced through multiple rounds of the ninth edition. In the final round, participants face an oral assessment where they present the key ideas and insights from 25 books they have read.

Dubai: The final round of the Community Champion category of the 9th Arab Reading Challenge began today in Dubai, spotlighting students’ ability to articulate ideas from their extensive reading.

